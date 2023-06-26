Zim 2023 Election: No woman vying for Presidency, opposition leader blames patriarchal dominance

LEAD president Linda Masarira's nomination was rejcted by ZEC after she failed to pay the US$20K nomination fee

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s upcoming August 23 polls will unfold without a single woman vying for the Presidential seat.

So far the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has cleared 11 male Presidential aspirants with 10 others rejected.

The 11 are: President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF), Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Joseph Makamba Busha (FreeZim Congress), Lovemore Madhuku (NPA), Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Saviour Kasukuwere (Independent), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC) and Wilson Harry Peter (DOP).

The two women who were willing to enter the Presidential race, Linda Masarira and Elisabeth Valerio had their nominations rejected by ZEC after failing to pay the US$20 000 nomination fee.

Masarira is the leader of opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party and Valerio Elisabeth of the United Alliance of Zimbabwe (UZA).

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Masarira blamed patriarchal dominance for women’s poor participation in politics.

“We need to change the way we socialize women and the girl child as they are growing up. Patriarchal dominance is affecting every facet of a woman’s life and most women have never gotten to a level where they accept themselves as equals when it comes to leadership.

“A level where they understand laws and processes governing their land and how they are affected.

Masarira added there is a need to push for a women’s revolution.

“There is so much we need to do to capacitate women from grass roots to push for the women’s struggle and advance for a women’s revolution, that is much more pertinent than running for public office.

“We cannot have an egalitarian society without women, there is no democracy without women, we still have a long way to go and we need dedicated and committed people to be able to advance the full participation of women in politics regardless of which political party they are coming from,” she said.

In the 2018 election, four women: Thokozani Khupe, Joyce Mujuru, Melbar Dzapasi and Violet Mariyacha contested the Presidential seat and lost.