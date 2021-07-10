Zim Achievers Awards UK 10th Anniversary Nominees Announced

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has announced the final nominees shortlist for the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Awards set for 11 September.

The live virtual event dubbed “The Big Reveal” will be held at The Mayfair Hotel in London.

The voting period for the nominees will commence from 19 July until 15 August 2021 on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com.

The diverse list features nominees across four base categories of business and professional, community and sports, lifestyle, and entertainment awards.

“First of all, congratulations to all the nominees who continue to lift the Zimbabwe flag high and make us all proud. To us, you are the winners and carriers of our national pride around the world,” said ZAA chairperson Conrad Mwanza.

“This year we will be commemorating our 10th Anniversary and reflect on a decade that has been fruitful in changing the misconceptions about the abilities of our communities over the years. We started this vision with a view to highlight the stories of positive achievement and impact by Zimbabweans.”

The ZAA founder also announced that he would be stepping down from his post as ZAA chief executive at the end of the current awards campaign and reflected on the decade-long journey at the helm.

“I have run my course at the helm since our inception in 2010 and am very proud of all the ground we have covered and hand over the baton to the next generation to run with the vision as we place Zimbabwe in its rightful place on the map,” said Mwanza.

This year’s nominees list features new categories such as male and female young achievers as well as young sports personalities following various breakthroughs for junior sportspeople.

“You will notice we have also received overwhelming nominations for young achievers who have been doing great as well as recognizing influencers who have touched the world from their base in Zimbabwe,” he added.

Other high-flying nominees include double nominee Valerie Sibanda, comedienne Madam Boss, entrepreneur Dee Mapasure, money transfer company Senditoo, popular podcast Girls In Skies and netball star Felistus Kangwa, among others.

ZAA UK is headline sponsored by the global partner ZororoPhumulani who offer various funeral cover, financial support, and repatriation services across the globe.

ZAA was founded in 2010 and returns to the UK this year after last year’s event got postponed due to the Covid outbreak. The awards recognize, celebrate and honour high achievement in different communities around the world.

Here is the full list of the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Nominees 2021

CATEGORY 1 – BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL AWARDS

Business of the Year

One Click Supplies

Tengai Online

Stellah Entertainment

Highlands Care Solutions

Senditoo

RM Publishers

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Barney Kavai – BMK Management and Global Health Care Solutions

Dexter Lasswell – Bantu

George Muchapirei – Tengai Online

Thabo Nhlangano – Love your Stays

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Amanda Tinashe Leeds – Property Developer

Valerie Moran – Fintech Entrepreneur

Olinda Chapel- Nkomo – Gain Health Care

Carole Nyakudya – Lorac International

Dee Mapasure – KS Wors

Professional of the Year

Mara-Tafadzwa Makoni – Engineer

Shingi Mararike – Sky News reporter

Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor

Shepherd Chitiyo – Aircraft engineer

Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter, and writer

Innovator of the Year

Dee Mapasure – Ks Wors

Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz

Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor

Restaurant of the Year

Zim Braai

Bantu Bar and Grill

Ekhaya Bar and Grill

Grill Yard

CATEGORY 2 – COMMUNITY AND SPORTS AWARDS

Community Champion

Flossy Kandondo – Philanthropist

Kim Chakanetsa – Journalist BBC World

Bothwell Kabayira – President/ Founder Zimbabwe Allied Medical Professional Association (Z. A. MP. A)

Olinda Chapel – Director Gain Health Care

Bee Mutamba – Zimbabwe Bright Futures Syndicate

Nomsa Nekevane – Mopane Foundation

Community Organisation

Ebenezer Hope Organization

Bana Bengwana Trust

Mopane foundation

The Baobab Tree Trust

Cultural Ambassador

Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz

Learnshona.co.uk

Busi Mhlanga

Tsungai Tsikirai

Young Achiever – Female

Nyasha Michelle – BBC Broadcast Journalist

Vee Kativhu – Founder Empowered by Vee

Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter and writer

Joylyn L. Katsvairo – abstract artist

Nella Grace – Medical Doctor

Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor

Young Achievers– Male

Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor

Theo Chikomba – BBC Broadcast Journalist

Bothwell Kabayira – Medical Doctor

Jeremiah Maps

Kuda Kashiri

Female Sports Personality

Panashe Muzambe

Felistus Kwangwa

Adelaide Muskwe

Male Sports Personality

Marvelous Nakamba

Farai Hallam

Tawanda Muyeye

Zanda Siziba

Prince Mutswunguma

Young/junior sports personalities

Josh Masara

Ryan Gwidzima

Junior Bunjira

Ethan Kachosa

Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise

Breakthrough Newcomer

Panashe Muzambe

Takudzwa Masawi

Gary Mapanda

Malone Mukwende

CATEGORY 3 – LIFESTYLE AWARDS

Zim-based Influencer of the Year

Sandra Ndebele

DJ Fantan – Chillspot Records

Comic Pastor

Madam Boss

KVG

Kevin Wedding Planner

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion

House of Mucha

Mr Rocca

House of Rutendo

Farai London

People’s Choice Awards

Mr and Mrs Manatsa – Stellah Entertainment

Malone Mukwende

S1mba

Valerie Sibanda

Bee Mutamba

Nia the Light – founder curl bar London

Media Outlet of the Year

Checkout Africa

Ndebele’s Connect

Girls in Skies

The Feeling Station

Made in Zwe

The Southern Times

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Munya Chawawa

Joab Magara

Munashe Chirisa

King Kandoro

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female

Rachel Chinouriri

Valerie Sibanda (Valee Music)

Blessing Annatoria Chitapa

Antoinette Mabhena

Sharon Rose

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male

S1mba

Gary Mapanzure

Kevin Tshuma

McDonald Sheldon – Qounfuzed

John Falsetto

Female Personality of the Year

Phiwo Ndlovu

Girl in skies

Caroline Gundu

Panashe Muzambe

Scola Dondo

Seren Jones

Male Personality of the Year

Munya Chawawa

Tendai Mashiri – PVO Threads

Ivor Moyo – Checkout Africa

Munya Sigg – Spel Clothing

Shingi Mararike – Sky News