Zim Achievers Awards UK 10th Anniversary Nominees Announced

THE Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has announced the final nominees shortlist for the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Awards set for 11 September.
The live virtual event dubbed “The Big Reveal” will be held at The Mayfair Hotel in London.
The voting period for the nominees will commence from 19 July until 15 August 2021 on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com.
The diverse list features nominees across four base categories of business and professional, community and sports, lifestyle, and entertainment awards.
“First of all, congratulations to all the nominees who continue to lift the Zimbabwe flag high and make us all proud. To us, you are the winners and carriers of our national pride around the world,” said ZAA chairperson Conrad Mwanza.
“This year we will be commemorating our 10th Anniversary and reflect on a decade that has been fruitful in changing the misconceptions about the abilities of our communities over the years. We started this vision with a view to highlight the stories of positive achievement and impact by Zimbabweans.”
The ZAA founder also announced that he would be stepping down from his post as ZAA chief executive at the end of the current awards campaign and reflected on the decade-long journey at the helm.
“I have run my course at the helm since our inception in 2010 and am very proud of all the ground we have covered and hand over the baton to the next generation to run with the vision as we place Zimbabwe in its rightful place on the map,” said Mwanza.
This year’s nominees list features new categories such as male and female young achievers as well as young sports personalities following various breakthroughs for junior sportspeople.
“You will notice we have also received overwhelming nominations for young achievers who have been doing great as well as recognizing influencers who have touched the world from their base in Zimbabwe,” he added.
Other high-flying nominees include double nominee Valerie Sibanda, comedienne Madam Boss, entrepreneur Dee Mapasure, money transfer company Senditoo, popular podcast Girls In Skies and netball star Felistus Kangwa, among others.
ZAA UK is headline sponsored by the global partner ZororoPhumulani who offer various funeral cover, financial support, and repatriation services across the globe.
ZAA was founded in 2010 and returns to the UK this year after last year’s event got postponed due to the Covid outbreak. The awards recognize, celebrate and honour high achievement in different communities around the world.
Here is the full list of the ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Nominees 2021
CATEGORY 1 – BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL AWARDS
Business of the Year
One Click Supplies
Tengai Online
Stellah Entertainment
Highlands Care Solutions
Senditoo
RM Publishers
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Barney Kavai – BMK Management and Global Health Care Solutions
Dexter Lasswell – Bantu
George Muchapirei – Tengai Online
Thabo Nhlangano – Love your Stays
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Amanda Tinashe Leeds – Property Developer
Valerie Moran – Fintech Entrepreneur
Olinda Chapel- Nkomo – Gain Health Care
Carole Nyakudya – Lorac International
Dee Mapasure – KS Wors
Professional of the Year
Mara-Tafadzwa Makoni – Engineer
Shingi Mararike – Sky News reporter
Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor
Shepherd Chitiyo – Aircraft engineer
Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter, and writer
Innovator of the Year
Dee Mapasure – Ks Wors
Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz
Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor
Restaurant of the Year
Zim Braai
Bantu Bar and Grill
Ekhaya Bar and Grill
Grill Yard
CATEGORY 2 – COMMUNITY AND SPORTS AWARDS
Community Champion
Flossy Kandondo – Philanthropist
Kim Chakanetsa – Journalist BBC World
Bothwell Kabayira – President/ Founder Zimbabwe Allied Medical Professional Association (Z. A. MP. A)
Olinda Chapel – Director Gain Health Care
Bee Mutamba – Zimbabwe Bright Futures Syndicate
Nomsa Nekevane – Mopane Foundation
Community Organisation
Ebenezer Hope Organization
Bana Bengwana Trust
Mopane foundation
The Baobab Tree Trust
Cultural Ambassador
Caroline Gundu – Cooking with Caz
Busi Mhlanga
Tsungai Tsikirai
Young Achiever – Female
Nyasha Michelle – BBC Broadcast Journalist
Vee Kativhu – Founder Empowered by Vee
Vanessa Sanyauke – diversity and inclusion professional, presenter and writer
Joylyn L. Katsvairo – abstract artist
Nella Grace – Medical Doctor
Lisa Nyasha – Medical Doctor
Young Achievers– Male
Malone Mukwende – Medical Doctor
Theo Chikomba – BBC Broadcast Journalist
Bothwell Kabayira – Medical Doctor
Jeremiah Maps
Kuda Kashiri
Female Sports Personality
Panashe Muzambe
Felistus Kwangwa
Adelaide Muskwe
Male Sports Personality
Marvelous Nakamba
Farai Hallam
Tawanda Muyeye
Zanda Siziba
Prince Mutswunguma
Young/junior sports personalities
Josh Masara
Ryan Gwidzima
Junior Bunjira
Ethan Kachosa
Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise
Breakthrough Newcomer
Panashe Muzambe
Takudzwa Masawi
Gary Mapanda
Malone Mukwende
CATEGORY 3 – LIFESTYLE AWARDS
Zim-based Influencer of the Year
Sandra Ndebele
DJ Fantan – Chillspot Records
Comic Pastor
Madam Boss
KVG
Kevin Wedding Planner
Outstanding Achievement in Fashion
House of Mucha
Mr Rocca
House of Rutendo
Farai London
People’s Choice Awards
Mr and Mrs Manatsa – Stellah Entertainment
Malone Mukwende
S1mba
Valerie Sibanda
Bee Mutamba
Nia the Light – founder curl bar London
Media Outlet of the Year
Checkout Africa
Ndebele’s Connect
Girls in Skies
The Feeling Station
Made in Zwe
The Southern Times
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
Munya Chawawa
Joab Magara
Munashe Chirisa
King Kandoro
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female
Rachel Chinouriri
Valerie Sibanda (Valee Music)
Blessing Annatoria Chitapa
Antoinette Mabhena
Sharon Rose
Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male
S1mba
Gary Mapanzure
Kevin Tshuma
McDonald Sheldon – Qounfuzed
John Falsetto
Female Personality of the Year
Phiwo Ndlovu
Girl in skies
Caroline Gundu
Panashe Muzambe
Scola Dondo
Seren Jones
Male Personality of the Year
Munya Chawawa
Tendai Mashiri – PVO Threads
Ivor Moyo – Checkout Africa
Munya Sigg – Spel Clothing
Shingi Mararike – Sky News