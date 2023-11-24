Zim Achievers SA: TboTouch, Sonia Mbele, Themba Ndlovu and Zunaid Moti amongst those celebrated

By SA Correspondent
The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa sprinkled the stardust for this awards season with a glittering sold out Dinner Gala at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.
Celebrating the 8th edition of the South African chapter, the ZAA rolled out the honours for changemakers of the year as well as luminaries in different walks of life.
Tycoon Zunaid Moti, radio personality T-bo Touch, Themba Ndlovu and actress Sonia Mbele were some of the notable recipients at the ceremony which honoured outstanding Zimbabweans and Friends of Zimbabwe.
“The 8th ZAA SA ceremony was a resounding success and further evidence of African excellence everywhere you look,” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.
“I offer hearty congratulations to all winners and nominees and commend them for continuing to shine bright in their chosen field. It is the positive impact we delight in recognizing and celebrating.”
African Chrome Fields founder Moti was conferred with the Friend of Zimbabwe Award for his extensive investments in Zimbabwe.
Showbiz personalities T-bo Touch, Sonia Mbele and Themba Ndlovu were also honoured for their contributions to media, arts and entertainment.
Media personality and entrepreneur Tichaona Mawoni was also among the winners.
The ZAA has now opened nominations for their flagship ZAA UK Edition set for April 2024 in the United Kingdom. Nominations are now open on the www.zimachievers.org.
Below is the full list of the 8th ZAA South Africa Winners and Honorees
Business of the Year Award
- Diaspora Meds
- Cospharm Pharmaceuticals
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
- Tapiwa Virima
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
- Catherine Chiuta
Business Innovation of the Year
- Tinashe Nyumudoka – Kumusha Wines
Male Personality of the Year
- Tichaona Mawoni
Female Personality of the Year
- Nokuthaba Nkosinomusa Tshuma
Author of the year
- Kudakwashe T Muganu
Media Production of the year
- Jit TV
Simba Mhere Media Award – Male
- Hugo Ribatika
Simba Mhere Media Award – Female
- Audrey Chimwanda
Community Organisation of the Year
- CAMFED
Community Champion of the Year
- Nkululeko PK Nkomo
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
- Mr Kamera
Farmer of the Year
- Fidel Zimbango – Fidelity farming (PTY) ltd
People’s Choice Award
- Bawsslady Chichie
Sports Personality of the Year
- Ranga Chivaviro
Restaurant of the Year
- The Cal Zone
Future Leaders Award – Male
- Mpumelelo Dube
Future Leaders Award – Female
- Dr Thandeka Moyo Gwete
Honorary Award Recipients
Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award
- Prof David Katerere
- Themba Ndlovu
Friends of Zimbabwe Award
- Tbotouch
- Zunaid Moti
- Jan Badenhorst
- Sonia Mbele
Founder’s Pioneer Award
- Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV
Founder’s Special Recognition Awards
- Rabison Shumba – For Charitable causes.
- Cynthia Chigwenya – For Services to Diplomacy and Community Development
- Tendai Chitapi – For Services to Agriculture and Innovation
- Oliver Windram – For Services to Agriculture and Innovation
- Buffalo Souljah – For Services to Music and Community Development
- Simba Chitando – For Community Development
- Mudiwa Hood – For Community Development
- Kudawashe Musasiwa – For Innovation