Zim Achievers SA: TboTouch, Sonia Mbele, Themba Ndlovu and Zunaid Moti amongst those celebrated

By SA Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa sprinkled the stardust for this awards season with a glittering sold out Dinner Gala at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Celebrating the 8th edition of the South African chapter, the ZAA rolled out the honours for changemakers of the year as well as luminaries in different walks of life.

Tycoon Zunaid Moti, radio personality T-bo Touch, Themba Ndlovu and actress Sonia Mbele were some of the notable recipients at the ceremony which honoured outstanding Zimbabweans and Friends of Zimbabwe.

“The 8th ZAA SA ceremony was a resounding success and further evidence of African excellence everywhere you look,” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

“I offer hearty congratulations to all winners and nominees and commend them for continuing to shine bright in their chosen field. It is the positive impact we delight in recognizing and celebrating.”

African Chrome Fields founder Moti was conferred with the Friend of Zimbabwe Award for his extensive investments in Zimbabwe.

Showbiz personalities T-bo Touch, Sonia Mbele and Themba Ndlovu were also honoured for their contributions to media, arts and entertainment.

Media personality and entrepreneur Tichaona Mawoni was also among the winners.

The ZAA has now opened nominations for their flagship ZAA UK Edition set for April 2024 in the United Kingdom. Nominations are now open on the www.zimachievers.org.

MORE IMAGES:

Below is the full list of the 8th ZAA South Africa Winners and Honorees

Business of the Year Award

Diaspora Meds

Cospharm Pharmaceuticals

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Tapiwa Virima

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Catherine Chiuta

Business Innovation of the Year

Tinashe Nyumudoka – Kumusha Wines

Male Personality of the Year

Tichaona Mawoni

Female Personality of the Year

Nokuthaba Nkosinomusa Tshuma

Author of the year

Kudakwashe T Muganu

Media Production of the year

Jit TV

Simba Mhere Media Award – Male

Hugo Ribatika

Simba Mhere Media Award – Female

Audrey Chimwanda

Community Organisation of the Year

CAMFED

Community Champion of the Year

Nkululeko PK Nkomo

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Mr Kamera

Farmer of the Year

Fidel Zimbango – Fidelity farming (PTY) ltd

People’s Choice Award

Bawsslady Chichie

Sports Personality of the Year

Ranga Chivaviro

Restaurant of the Year

The Cal Zone

Future Leaders Award – Male

Mpumelelo Dube

Future Leaders Award – Female

Dr Thandeka Moyo Gwete

Honorary Award Recipients

Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof David Katerere

Themba Ndlovu

Friends of Zimbabwe Award

Tbotouch

Zunaid Moti

Jan Badenhorst

Sonia Mbele

Founder’s Pioneer Award

Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV

Founder’s Special Recognition Awards