Zim agro-scientist to address UK faming conference

By UK Bureau

ZIMBABWEAN scientist Nyasha Mudukuti is one of the key note speakers at the at the 2019 Oxford faming conference which started this Tuesday.

Hundreds of farming enthusiasts from across the UK and abroad have converged on the at Oxford University to hear the latest analysis, findings and concepts in the industry.

Mudukuti, also a farmer, was scheduled to address the conference on Thursday, the same day as UK environment secretary Michael Gove.

She was expected to offer perspectives on how Zimbabwe can harness biotechnology in agriculture to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy and the sector is now seeing some recovery from the adverse impact of the government’s land reforms.

Mudukuti was named AGCO Africa ambassador in 2016.

According to the company’s website, she is also a member of the Global Farmers Network and also a Global Youth Ambassador of the initiative A World at School.