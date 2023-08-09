Zim ambassador to DRC Tomana declared national hero

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

LATE Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Johannes Tomana has been declared a national hero.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Wednesday announced the hero status conferment to Tomana’s family at his Glen Lorne residence in Harare.

Tomana, a former Attorney General and Prosecutor General passed away on August 6, 2023 after a short illness.

“His Excellency the President again extends his deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Tomana family on the untimely passing on of a loving, hardworking and caring husband, father and guardian.

“He urges the Tomana family to derive solace from the assurance that the nation he so diligently served, befittingly honours him today in this very special way, and joins them in sharing their grief,” a statement from the Office of Presidential Communication (OPC) read.

According to the statement, “the recognition and honour followed the late Ambassador Tomana’s outstanding contribution to our nation, and distinguished career as a skilled legal practitioner, Deputy Attorney-General (2006), Attorney-General (2008) and as the country’s first Prosecutor-General under the new constitution from November 2013.

“Ambassador Tomana played a critical role in shaping the country’s legal ethos and the prosecutorial system. The redeployment in 2020 as the Second Republic’s Ambassador to the DRC saw him advance Zimbabwe’s Engagement Policy with singleness of purpose.”