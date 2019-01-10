Zim bans livestock imports, products from SA after foot and mouth outbreak

By Fin24.com

The Zimbabwean Government has with immediate effect suspended all imports from South Africa of live cloven-hooved animals and their products following an outbreak of Food and Mouth Disease (FMD).

In a statement released by the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday, the southern African country said the suspension has been taken following an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) affecting the non-vaccination disease free zone in the Limpopo Province, reported on January 7, this year.

“The control of foot and mouth disease involves implementation of trade restrictions. Consequently, all imports that had been issued before 09/01/2019 and not used are hereby cancelled,” reads the statement.

“In line with the Animal Health Act CAP 10:01, the issuance of permits is a mandatory requirement for the importation of all animal products. Any import application will now be considered on a case by case basis depending on the risk.”

The Ministry said the Department of Veterinary Service will continue to monitor the situation, in view of progress to be made in the control of the outbreak.

The highly contagious foot and mouth disease, which poses a threat to the livestock industry was detected in the Vhembe District of Limpopo, which borders Zimbabwe.

In a statement the South African Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said, the affected areas are under quarantine and investigations to verify the results and determine the extent of the outbreak are being conducted.