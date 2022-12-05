Zim border jumpers feared dead in road accident in Botswana

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

AN unconfirmed number of Zimbabwean nationals, including children, is feared dead after a Nissan Elgrand transporting illegal immigrants overturned near Franscistown Saturday.

According to reports emerging from Botswana, the vehicle, which had 11 passengers on board, rolled over near Dumela Industrial Area, allegedly killing two people on the spot.

The border jumpers were reportedly in transit to a pick up point, where they were expected to be loaded into a bus operated by a named reputable bus company.

“I am at the accident scene as l speak. There could be many more than the two dead people that l have noticed.”There were also kids on board, but luckily most of them survived and have been rushed to hospital in ambulances.

Those with relatives who were illegally crossing into Botswana, kindly check with them if they are safe,” a source said.

Zimbabweans fleeing economic hardships pay various sums to facilitators called ‘Amagumaguma’ and risk life and limb crossing into neighbouring countries, including Botswana and South Africa.

Some economic refugees prefer relatively peaceful Botswana an option over South Africa, where Zimbabweans have faced deadly xenophobic attacks.

Illegal immigrants mostly engage in menial jobs to feed families back home.