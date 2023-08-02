Zim-born cricket star Eddie Byrom signs contract extension with English side Glamorgan

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Rising Zimbabwean cricket ace Eddie Byrom is set to continue his career on the English County circuit after signing a two-year contract extension with Glamorgan.

The 26-year-old left-handed top-order batter first joined Glamorgan on loan from Somerset for the last three County Championship matches of the 2021 season ahead of signing a two-year-deal with the Welsh county.

In that time, Eddie Byrom has featured 31 times across all formats for the Club, scoring 1,216 runs.

The Zimbabwe-born left-hander has made nine scores of 50+ in 16 first-class appearances for the Club, including two centuries.

Last year saw Eddie score his maiden century for Glamorgan with 176 against Sussex during a record-breaking triple-century stand with Colin Ingram – the Club record second-wicket partnership.

Director of Cricket Mark Wallace said, “Eddie has been a great addition to the squad both on and off the pitch since joining us a few years ago.

“He has the potential to keep improving and move on to the next level and we’re delighted to have him staying in Wales for the next few years”

Byrom added, “I’m very excited to add another two years onto my contract and I’ve absolutely loved my time at the club so far and I’m really looking forward to the next two years.

“I love batting here, it’s a great place to bat and I’m loving my role at the top of the order, hopefully, I’ve got a lot of big scores to come.”

Byrom’s contract extension comes at a time when Zimbabwe Cricket was reported to have approached him with an offer to feature for the Chevrons in the future.

However, Byrom, who is eligible to play for both Zimbabwe, the country of his birth, and Ireland, the country where he holds a passport through a grandfather, has his sights on representing England in international cricket.