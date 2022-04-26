Zim-born Regé-Jean Page gets own James Bond-esque movie

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MULTI-AWARD winning British-Zimbabwean actor, Regé-Jean Page is getting his own new version of The Saint movie following rumours he will play the next James Bond.

The Bridgerton breakout star will star and executive-produce The Saint’s reboot for Paramount Pictures.

Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brad Krevoy will produce the new 007 esque movie with Kwame Kwei-Armah writing the script.

After the heartthrob’s fans had fueled rumours that he is a contender for the Agent 007 role, Page later appeared on The Tonight Show clarifying that it was only speculation.

Details on the movie’s cast, name, release date have not been disclosed yet but it is based on the original adventure-fiction book series by author Leslie Charteris.

The books’ plot follows Simon Templar ‘The Saint’ a modern Robin Hood who helps the poor often using methods that skirt the law making him a nemesis of the rich and politicians. In The Saint television series, Templar was played by Roger Moore.