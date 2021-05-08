Zim-Born Woman Wins UK Council Election

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN-born woman Nicolle Nkazimulo Moyo, now based in the United Kingdom, was Friday elected councillor for Peterborough’s Hargate and Hempsted ward.

Moyo stood on a Conservative Party ticket against three other candidates from the Green Party, Labour, and Liberal Democrats.

She polled 664 votes against Kevin Tighe (Liberal Democrats) – 316 votes, Timothy Kujiyat (Labour) – 311 votes, and Samantha Godley (Green) – 113 votes.

Meanwhile, senior MDC official Elliot Pfebve lost in the same UK council elections in Short Heath ward.

Pfebve representing the Labour Party came third after losing to Josh Whitehouse of the Conservative while Daniel Barker (Liberal Democrats) was second.

Pfebve polled 539 votes, Whitehouse – 1353, and Barker – 608.

In Zimbabwe, Pfebve has since 2001 had contested, and lost in several parliamentary elections for the MDC in Bindura North, a volatile and Zanu PF stronghold before settling for UK council elections this year.