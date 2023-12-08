Zim business tycoon injects US$420K in FinTech Start-up, Jamboo

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

Businessman Rutenhuro Moyo will be injecting US$420 000 into the revolutionary fintech start-up, Jamboo.

The game-changing firm will provide digital solutions offering banking and investment services tailored for African expatriates in the U.K and Europe.

Jamboo’s Chief Investment Officer, Innocent Chinyama expressed enthusiasm over the latest development.

“We are excited to announce that Mr. Moyo is going to invest US$420,000 into Jamboo. This injection of capital signifies a pivotal moment for the start-up, propelling it toward its mission of transforming financial services for the diaspora community,” he said.

Moyo has wide experience and has held senior positions in international corporations such as Anglo–American, Old Mutual and Coca-Cola Central Africa. He is a director of several other companies.

He holds a Masters in Industrial and Occupational Psychology and has postgraduate qualifications in Business and Finance among others.

His entrepreneurial prowess and extensive experience in senior roles at international corporations underscores his commitment to drive positive change and foster economic growth.

“This funding not only validates our mission but empowers us to revolutionize banking and investment services for the African diaspora,” said Jamboo’s Co-Founder and CEO, Takwana Tyaranini, expressing gratitude for Moyo’s investment.

The strategic alliance between Moyo and Jamboo promises to reshape the landscape of financial services, bringing innovation, accessibility, and empowerment to the African diaspora in the U.K. and Europe.

The developments follow Moyo’s recent successful consortium that took over the lender group’s debt in Tongaat Hulett, where this strategic investment promises salvation for thousands of jobs across South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Botswana.