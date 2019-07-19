Zim cab driver shot dead by Namibian soldiers at a roadblock

By Staff Reporter

A 22-year old Zimbabwean man working as a taxi driver in Namibia was recently shot dead by soldiers in the neighbouring country after he was linked to an attempt to speed away from a roadblock.

Reports from Namibia say the now deceased Talent Fambaune and his brother, both from Mazowe in Mashonaland Central, migrated to the neighbouring country last year in search of a better life after they were sent away by their parents to find employment outside the country.

Since their relocation, the brothers have been sending remittances to their parents as is expected from most Zimbabweans living and working abroad.

Talent managed to secure a job as a taxi driver while his brother is working as a gardener in Windhoek’s leafy suburb of Eros.

However, according to witnesses, early this month, Talent visited a friend during the night in a neighbouring suburb.

On his way back home, he came across a roadblock a few metres ahead and tried to make a U-turn to avoid the security personnel manning it.

However, a soldier shot at his vehicle and the bullet hit him, killing him on the spot.

“We, Zimbabweans are not allowed to drive taxis here, but everyone in our situation is likely to take a chance and drive a taxi to survive,” Talent’s friend, Innocent Manongwa also from Zimbabwe, said adding that Talent had made the U-turn to avoid arrest for illegally driving a taxi.

“He was a hardworking boy who was only trying to put food on the table for his family. He didn’t have to die this way,” Manongwa said.

Namibia’s police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the shooting and said the shooter had been arrested and was expected to appear in court facing charges of murder and negligently discharging a firearm.

Manongwa said they were in the process of raising funds to repatriate Talent’s body to Zimbabwe for burial.