Zim captain Williams to miss Bangladesh Test due to child’s birth

By Sports Reporter

IN-FORM Zimbabwe national cricket team captain Sean Williams is set to miss the Chevrons’ only Test match against Bangladesh later this month as it will coincide with the birth of his first child.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) revealed on Monday that the Bulawayo-born left-handed batsman will remain in the country to be with his pregnant wife Chantelle for the birth of their first child before joining the rest of the team for the limited overs leg of the tour.

In Williams’ absence, experienced top order batsman Craig Ervine will captain the team for the one-off match scheduled for 22-26 February in Dhaka.

Apart from Williams, Zimbabwe will also have to do without experienced seamers Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara who are both still recovering from injuries.

Zimbabwe Cricket selectors have however recalled veteran pacer Christopher Mpofu.

Mpofu, who has been in brilliant form in domestic cricket for Tuskers, is the only addition to the squad that faced Sri Lanka in the two-match Tests series against Sri Lanka last month.

There was also a place in the squad for opening batsman Kevin Kasuza, who suffered concussion after being hit by the ball on the head twice during the series against Sri Lanka.

The Lalchand Rajput-coached Zimbabwe side will leave for Bangladesh on Friday for the tour consisting of one Test, three ODIs and two T20 matches.

After arrival in Bangladesh, Zimbabwe will first face the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a two-day practice match scheduled for 18-19 February before the only Test match.

Williams is only expected to join the Zimbabwe team for the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh pencilled in for 1, 3 and 6 March in Syhlet.

The tour will end with Zimbabwe and Bangladesh meeting in two Twenty20 international games set for 9 and 11 March in Dhaka.

Zimbabwe Test squad:

Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Christopher Mpofu, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma