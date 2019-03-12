Zim celebrities in row over Ethiopian air disaster

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWEAN actress, Vimbai Mutinhiri has slammed musician, Vimbai Zimuto for disrespecting the bereaved families who lost their relatives in the recent Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

All 157 people aboard the Boeing 737 Max-8 jet died when it crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia early Sunday.

Zimuto who has an over 9000 following on social networking site Facebook, posted a nude picture ‘mourning’ with the caption ‘ashes to ashes, dust to dust, may all the pple who perished on Ethiopian airlines rest in peace.’

The post caught the attention of an unamused Mutinhiri who registered her disgust in a lengthy comment.

“Every adult is free to do what they wish with their bodies, but there are bereaved families and departed souls involved here.

“Even if one is seeking attention or publicity, there are some things that need to remain sacred, would she still post this if she had family or friends on that flight?” said Munhiri.

The 32-year-old who played a lead role in the popular local soapie ‘Studio 263’, added that her namesake should not lose her sense of self worth for fame.

“Feel free to express yourself, but don’t lose yourself in the quest for fame or notoriety.

“It’s never worth it, and in this case incredibly sensitive,” wrote the daughter to politician, Ambrose Mutinhiri.

The post again received much disavow from Urban Grooves pioneer, Sanii Makhalima who said while the caption was good the picture was inappropriate.

Zimuto subsequently pulled down the caption but left the picture. In what critics have said is turning into inappropriate behaviour given Zimbabwe’s ultra-conservative culture Zimuto has seemingly made a name for herself posting nude pictures on her social media pages.

While internet users applauded her ‘creativeness’ some blasted Zimuto for being ‘uncultured’ describing her actions as ‘publicity stunts.’