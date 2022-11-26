Zim Cheetahs squad named for Dubai Sevens Invitational

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Sevens rugby team’s technical department has named a strong ensemble for the Dubai Invitational Sevens which scheduled for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), early next month.

The tournament takes place from December 1 to 3, and runs concurrently with the opening leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series, which features the globe’s leading Sevens sides.

Zimbabwe, who are popularly known as the Cheetahs, will use the competition to prepare for a busy 2023 season, where they are scheduled to compete in the World Rugby Challenger Series, and the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Cheetahs head coach, Graham Kaulback has strengthened his squad by including a number of new players who have been doing well locally and outside the country.

Following the retirement of captain Kudzai Mashawi from international rugby, Kaulback has settled for Tadius Dzandiwandira and Godfrey

Magaramombe as the co-captains.

Notable additions from the team, which did duty at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa, are Emmanuel Zangari and Godknows Mavara, who play for Spartans, a Botswana-based club made up of Zimbabwean players.

Experienced winger Takudzwa Kumadiro, who has previously played for the Sables has also been added to the squad.

Zimbabwe Under-20 starlet Shadreck Mandaza has been called up to the Cheetahs for the first time after impressing for the academy side during the Zambezi Challenge played at Harare Sports Club last weekend.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs: Tadius Dzandiwandira(co-captain), Godfrey Magaramombe (co-captain), Emmanuel Zangari, Tapiwa Malenga, Kudakwashe Nyamakura, Alex Nyamunda, Carlos Matematema, Ryan Musumhi, Godknows Mavara, Shadreck Mandaza, Edward Sigauke, Takudzwa Kumadiro

Head coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach/team manager: Ricky Chirengende

Physiotherapist: Alice Randall.