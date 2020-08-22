Zim Consulate in South Africa reopens after lengthy Covid-19 break

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Consulate in South Africa will, starting on Monday, embark on gradual restoration of all consular services which include processing of passport and birth certificate applications for Zimbabweans.

The Consulate suspended regular services at the beginning of the Covid 19 induced lockdown in South Africa.

In a notice, the Consul General said in order to protect both staff and clients from the pandemic and in conformity with the Host Country`s Disaster Management Act Covid 19 Lockdown Alert Level 2 regulations, all clients will be served strictly by appointment between 09:00 and 12:30 hrs.

“The appointment system is designed to ensure that clients do not exceed the allowable congregation thresholds at Consulate, as set by the host government under social distancing protocols.

“A maximum of 75 clients will be assisted per day at this point.

“The selection criteria would be based on first come, first served basis. The confirmation of the appointment should be presented at the security checkpoint in order to be granted passage into the premises,” said the Consul General.

Clearance for the repatriation of human remains for burial in Zimbabwe, the Consulate said, will continue to be strictly processed via existing electronic platforms.

“Time slots are neither interchangeable nor transferable. Clients are therefore, advised to strictly adhere to allocated time slots.

“Clients who show up at Consulate without confirmation of appointment will not be allowed in the premises.

“To book for an appointment, clients should use the booking link on our website, www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za and Facebook page Zimbabwe consulate Boeing Road Bedford view),” said the Consulate General.

The Consul said interaction with consulate on areas of mutual interest, including all general inquiries remains possible via electronic communication platforms.

“We promise to review the position once circumstances positively change,” said the Consulate General.