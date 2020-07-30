Zim Covid-19 Cases At 2 879 As 62 More Test Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 2 879 Wednesday after 62 more people tested positive on the day including 50 locals, the Health Ministry said.

One more death was recorded on the day, bringing the number of fatalities to 41.

“Sixty two cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Wednesday). These include 50 local cases and 22 returnees from South Africa who are isolated,” the Health Ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

“Today (Wednesday) we regret to report one facility death from Manicaland province. The death is of a female aged 32. As at 29 July 2020, Zimbabwe had 2 879 confirmed cases, including 887 recoveries and 41 deaths.”