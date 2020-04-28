Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 32

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

ONE more person tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday bringing the total number of Zimbabwe’s confirmed cases to 32, the Health ministry has said.

The tests of the latest case were done in Harare but no further details were given.

This comes at a time and entire Chitemere village in Mhondoro went through screening after three direct contacts of Gogo Nguni who succumbed to Covid-19 last week, also tested positive.

“The ministry would like to report that today (Monday) a total of 439 tests were done giving a total of 6 834 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

“Of the PCR tests done today in Harare today one was positive for Covid-19. All PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for Covid-19,” reads the latest report.

Therefore, to date according to the ministry, Zimbabwe now has 32 confirmed cases including five recoveries and four deaths.

The ministry has targeted to carry out 40 000 tests every month.

On Tuesday alone 439 tests were done.

The world has more than 3 million confirmed cases among which there are over 200 000 deaths.