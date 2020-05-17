Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 44 as two more returnees test positive

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 cases have risen to 44 as two more returnees who arrived from the United Kingdom recently, tested positive to the world pandemic, the Health Ministry confirmed Saturday.

Authorities also reported that the two Covid-19 cases recorded in their last update as from Mashonaland West province were in fact those of residents of Manicaland and Harare.

Manicaland has thus reported its first Covid-19 case.

While the number of cases continues to rise, to date, the health ministry says 17 people have recovered with only four deaths having been recorded.

Zimbabwe has to date tested a cumulative total of 27 059 people.