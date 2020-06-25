Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 551 as 21 returnees test positive

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe have risen to 551 while 128 cases have recovered from the disease.

This comes after twenty one returnees tested positive for coronavirus.

“Twenty-one (21) .cases tested positive from Covid-19 today. These include returnees from South Africa (18), Botswana (2) and Mozambique (1) and are all isolated.

“Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Matebeleland North Province (3).