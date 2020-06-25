Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 551 as 21 returnees test positive

By Paidashe Mandivengerei
CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe have risen to 551 while 128 cases have recovered from the disease.
This comes after twenty one returnees tested positive for coronavirus.
“Twenty-one (21) .cases tested positive from Covid-19 today. These include returnees from South Africa (18), Botswana (2) and Mozambique (1) and are all isolated.
“Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Matebeleland North Province (3).
“To date the total number of confirmed cases is 551; recoveries 128, active cases 417 and 6 deaths since the onset of the outbreak om 20 March 2020,” the Health ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.