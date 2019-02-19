Zim Cricket keep faith in captain Masakadza, Moor named vice-captain

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has retained Hamilton Masakadza as national team captain for all three formats of the game ahead of the 2019/2020 season with wicketkeeper batsman Peter Joseph Moor being named new vice-captain.

The decision to keep faith with Masakadza was made by the ZC board of directors following its recent meeting, which also saw the appointment of a new team manager and the confirmation of the selection panel.

“Following resolutions by the Zimbabwe Cricket Board of Directors at its last meeting, we are pleased to make the following announcements. Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed as the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team captain for all three formats of the game for the 2019/20 season,” ZC communications and media manager Darlington Majonga said on Tuesday.

“Peter Joseph Moor has been appointed as the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team vice-captain for all three formats of the game for the 2019/20 season,” he said.

Masakadza was appointed captain in July last year ahead of the Twenty20 international (T20I) triangular series versus Pakistan and Australia held in Harare, taking over from Graeme Cremer.

The 35-year-old batsman, who has played 58 Twenty20 Internationals, 204 One Day International (ODIs) and 38 Test matches for Zimbabwe, is in his second stint at national captain, having previously led the side at the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 in India.

Masakadza will be deputised by Moor, who has established himself as one of the key members of the national cricket team since making his ODI debut for Zimbabwe against Bangladesh on 26 November 2014.

Moor; who has played eight Test matches and 42 ODIs for Zimbabwe, is being tipped to take over the national team captaincy from Masakadza.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe Under-19 team manager Dilip Chouhan has been appointed Zimbabwe men’s national cricket teams manager.

He will be in charge of the senior national team, the Zimbabwe A and Zimbabwe Under-19 national teams.

The trio of Walter Chawaguta, Prosper Utseya and Kenyon Ziehl has been confirmed as substantive members of the Zimbabwe national selection panel with Chawaguta set to continue as convenor of selectors.