Zim Cricket Stalwart Brendan Taylor Retires

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe cricket team captain Brendan Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket after a successful career spanning 17-years.

The 34-year old top order batsman revealed that he will play his final match for the country in Zimbabwe’s third One Day International (ODI) against Ireland in Belfast on Monday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country,” he wrote. “17 years of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Taylor said in an announcement on Instagram on Sunday.

“It’s taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long, to wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field. My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004 , I hope I have done that.”

Taylor is widely acknowledged as one of the finest Zimbabwe’s finest ever players after a remarkable career since making his Chevrons in 2004.

He is the country’s second highest run scorer in ODIs behind with his haul of 6677 runs from 204 matches closely behind the legendary Andy Flower, who scored 6786 from 213 matches.

Taylor’s 11 ODI centuries in the highest by any Zimbabwean batsman while he also bows out of international cricket with 2320 runs from 24 Test matches and 934 runs from 45 T20Is.