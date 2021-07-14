Zim Cricket Star Sikandar Raza Makes Return

Spread This News











Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national cricket team has received a major boost ahead of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series which begins Friday at Harare Sports Club following the return of star allrounder, Sikandar Raza, to full fitness.

Raza made a return on the cricket field for the first time in four months after being included in the Zimbabwe XI Select team for the practice match against touring Bangladesh Wednesday.

The talented Pakistan-born Zimbabwe star last featured for the Chevrons four months ago in the two Tests and three T20Is against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.

After having played through pain against Afghanistan Raza was in April forced to take an indefinite break from cricketing action as he suffered from a bone marrow infection after a tumor was discovered in his right arm.

He was suspected to have bone cancer and underwent surgery on April 2 to have the tumor removed. Doctors have cleared Raza of any serious illness.

Raza has been in rehabilitation since then. He missed Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe and was unavailable for selection for the recent lone Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

After a long period on the sidelines, Raza is back on the cricket field for the first time in four months after he was drafted into the Zimbabwe XI Select team for the practice match against touring Bangladesh.

The 34-year-old’s inclusion is good news for the Zimbabwe national team who are hoping to recover from their disappointing loss in the one-off Test match against the Tigers of Bangladesh by winning the three-match ODI series.

After the first ODI match Friday, the two teams will meet in two more 50-over matches on Sunday and next Tuesday at the same venue.

The ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League which is serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India.

The 13-team league competition will see the top seven sides, plus India as the hosts, qualify directly for the World Cup, while the remaining five teams, along with five Associate sides, will play in a qualifier tournament from which two other teams will go through to the global showcase.

After the Super League clash, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will then face off in three T20I matches set for 23, 25 and 27 July.