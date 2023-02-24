Zim diaspora group to host health and social care event in Kent

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN enterprising group of Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom will be hosting a health and social care meet and greet in Kent early next month.

The networking event in Kent will be one of a series of meet and greet after holding similar events last year.

The meet and greet will bring together interested parties in the sphere of health and social care for networking and brainstorming.

The initiative is a brain child of Danai Tengende, Godfrey Mushandu and Wilson Mathe and came to fruition in 2021.

The March 11 event comes on the back of a successful leg that was held in Leicester in an oversubscribed event.

An illustrious panel of speakers has been lined up with Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya, Samuel Chinya, Pardon Tapfumaneyi and Chengeto Shoko among a plethora of panelists.

The event will zoom in on how to register health and social care organisations, how to retain staff, tenders and contracts and international recruitment of health professionals.

UK has become a popular destination of heath professionals from Zimbabwe who are desperate to escape economic hardships in the country.