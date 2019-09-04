Zim diaspora urged to engage Zimbabwe companies

By Tinashe Mukoko

UNITED KINGDOM: ZimTrade CEO, Allan Majuru who is leading a delegation of Zimbabwean businesses at the ongoing Outward Trade Mission to the UK has called on the diaspora to engage the delegation in promoting trade and mutually beneficial business partnerships.

The Trade Mission is running from the 2nd to the 6th of September 2019.

The delegation is currently in Birmingham where it is participating in Business to Business (B2B) meetings.

The event is a private led initiative and will kickstart with a Trade and Investment seminar at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in central Birmingham, 2 Bridge St, B1 2JZ

The delegation consists of Zimbabwean companies representing a diverse range of sectors which include horticulture, processed foods, clothing and textiles, arts and crafts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meetings, Majuru said, “We are here with representation of various industries and companies in a bid to strike strategic partnerships with UK companies and highlight collaboration and investment areas with the business community.”

“We would like to make a call to diaspora business communities to engage and work with Zimbabwean companies in order to stimulate growth in the economy and improve the Balance of Trade.”

The Outward Trade Mission is being facilitated by ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s trade development and promotion organisation as a vehicle for companies to establish business contacts in the UK market.

For registration please contact:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/zimbabwe-outward-trade-mission-to-ukbirmingham-tickets-69116478247?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=wa&utm-term=listing