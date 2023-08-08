Zim dollar recovery eases on RBZ Auction; official rate at $4 559

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE sustained upward recovery of the ZWL on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction eased this week amid market speculation that the local currency is slowly settling toward stability.

A trading update released at the close of business Tuesday shows that the official rate reached ZW$4 559, 74 against US$1 down from last week’s figures of ZW$4 573.

In the Wholesale Auction a total of 16 bids valued at US$17, 5 million were allotted.

On the Retail Auction a total of US$884 829 with raw materials and machinery getting US$308 170 and US$287 094 respectively.

Consumables received US$2 120, services US$232 795, Retail and distribution US$54 648.

Economic analyst, Persistence Gwanyanya said the trends demonstrate a market’s dynamics gravitating towards a settled exchange rate.

“Lately we have not seen the ZWL rapidly firming up against the greenback as was the trend on the Auction platform since June 2023. The movements of the exchange rate in recent weeks indicate that the period of significant movement is over,” he said.

Gwanyanya said during the period of rapid gains, the ZWL rate was adjusting towards settling to the current margins.

“On the back of such developments is also the rising demand of the US$ as seen in the amounts taken up on both the Wholesale and Retail platforms. Payments made to contractors and suppliers have also liquefied the market,” he added.