Zim drugs developer lands top position at US-based Acelyrin Inc.

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

A veteran drug developer of Zimbabwean origin, Doctor Shepherd Mpofu has been appointed Senior Vice President at the reputable US-based Acelyrin Inc.

The globally acclaimed biopharma company said Mpofu, in his new role, will be responsible for leading clinical development as well as translational sciences and will also join the company as senior leadership team.

Founder and chief executive officer of Acelyrin Inc. Dr Shao-Lee Lin expressed optimism that the incoming senior vice president will be a valuable asset to the company.

“I am delighted to welcome Shep to our leadership team as we continue to scale for the advancement of our robust clinical pipeline of multiple programs across several indications.

“Shep is an internationally recognized immunologist and rheumatologist as well as an esteemed colleague. Importantly, his prior experience guiding secukinumab through all phases of clinical development to multiple global approvals will be immensely valuable as we advance our next-generation IL-17A inhibitor, izokibep,” he said.

Dr. Mpofu possesses nearly 20 years’ experience at Novartis AG, where he most recently served as Chief Medical Officer for its Gene Therapy Franchise.

Prior to this role, he held positions of increasing responsibility in the immunology, rheumatology, and dermatology franchise, which culminated with global leadership of clinical development for canakinumab and secukinumab.

He is a United Kingdom General Medical Council Board-certified rheumatologist, who previously practiced at several institutions in the United Kingdom (UK) prior to joining the industry.

Dr. Mpofu is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians UK, and he obtained his MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees) from the Godfrey Huggins School of Medicine at the University of Zimbabwe.