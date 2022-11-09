Zim duo edge closer to Safari Tour victory in Kenya  

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwean golfers Nyasha Muyambo and Robson Chinhoi will be seeking to maintain the country’s dominance on the Safari Tour after moving into a tie for first place at the close of the third round of the Safari Tour’s second leg at the Limuru Country Club in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The duo are tied on three under par 213.

If he carries the momentum into tomorrow’s final round, Chinhoi, who won four events last season, will be assured of a priceless double as he chases a third appearance at the Magical Kenya Open next year.

Muyambo overcame yesterday’s disappointment to reclaim the top spot after carding 67- the day’s best round.

A run of seven birdies and two bogeys kept alive the Zimbabwean’s dream of a maiden win on Safari Tour.

Kenya’s Mike Kisia, lost momentum on day three to drop to joint fourth with compatriot Edwin Mudanyi on one over par 217.

Another Zimbabwean, Visitor Mapwanya slipped further down the ranks to sixth after returning a score of four over 76.

Mapwanya, who led overnight with Kisia, dropped three shots on Tuesday.

DAY THREE LEADERBOARD

R Chinhoi -3

N Muyambo -3

J Karichu -1

M Kisia +1

E Mudanyi +1

V Mapwanya +4

M Kibugu +5

D Maara +5

D Indiza +6

S Ngige +6

C J Wangai +6