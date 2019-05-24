Zim-Foods cultural event in pictures

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWE Food and Culture Festival roared into life Thursday at the Harare Gardens, running under the theme “Celebrating our cultural diversity”.

The cultural festival, the brain child of First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa will run from the 23th to the 25th of May.

As the theme says, the three-day event embraces cultural diversity while also fighting negative effects of cultural erosion.

Traditional foods, games, crafts, fashion, furniture, traditional medicines and social activities were showcased.

Below are some of the images captured at the showcase.