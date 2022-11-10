Zim golf ace Muyambo claims maiden Safari Tour win in Kenya

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

TALENTED Zimbabwean golfer Nyasha Muyambo clinched his maiden victory on the Safari Tour after securing a five-shot victory during the second leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour Series at the Limuru Country Club course in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Muyambo becomes the second Zimbabwean to win on the Safari Tour inside two weeks after his compatriot, Robson Chinhoi won the season-opening Uganda Open in Kampala two weeks ago.

The Chapman Golf Club, who represented Zimbabwe as an amateur, fired a final round three-under-par 69, which included six birdies against three bogeys to complete a four rounds aggregate of six under par 282.

He finished five shots clear of his compatriot Visitor Mapwanya.

“First of all, I want to thank God for everything, as I draw my strength from the Almighty, and but more or so, I would like to appreciate my colleague Robson Chinhoi, as I have learned a lot from him since the Uganda Open,’’ said Muyambo, whose father Day is a former president of the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association (ZPGA).

“My game has generally been good save for the second round where I managed to drop a number of shots, but I was able to correct some of the few mistakes. I am very happy winning this week in a strong field against some of the best players like my fellow Zimbabweans. My plan is to play all the Tour events and see if I will qualify for the Magical Kenya Open,’’ added Muyambo.

His maiden victory earned him Sh300,000 (US$2500) plus 50 points towards the Order of Merit.

Round One leader, Mapwanya, meanwhile shot a bogey-free five under par 67 to finish second on one under par 287 to take home a cash prize of Sh200,000 (US$1600) plus 48 points in the Order of Merit.

Uganda Open champion Chinhoi finished third on three over par 75 to tie with Kenyan Mike Kisia on level par 288.

“I have been playing well though I made a few bad shots, particularly in the final round, and was not able to recover, but not to worry as I still believe am on the right track for the Magical Kenya Open next year. This time around, I would like to play well and make it to the last two rounds,’’ said Chinhoi.

A total of 23 players out of the 65 players had made the second round to battle it out for the prize and a trophy.

The leaderboard (Top 6)

Nyasha Muyambo (Zim) 71, 75, 67, 69= 282

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 69, 75, 76, 67= 287

Mike Kisia 75, 69, 73, 71= 288

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 78, 67, 68, 75= 288

Mutahi Kibugu 72, 76, 73, 68= 289

John Karichu 75, 7169, 76= 291