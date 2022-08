Spread This News

By Pindai Dube I eNCA

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s government has been dragged to court by human rights lawyers over the rehabilitation and welfare of prisoners who are mental health patients.

In an application filed in the Harare High Court, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says government has failed to release funds to prison services officials.

The group says this money should be used to fund proper rehabilitation centres for the prisoners, and help their families find them.

WATCH report below