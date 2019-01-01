Zim hit-man Charlton Mashumba set to make SA premiership return

By KickOff.com
SOUTH AFrica: Chippa United have set their sights on signing Jomo Cosmos striker Charlton Mashumba.
Mashumba has impressed in the National First Division since returning to Ezenkosi on a free transfer in October, 2018 after a brief stint at Algerian giants USM Alger.
The former Highlands Park goal-poacher has scored four times in seven league appearances this season, attracting interest from the Chilli Boys.
“Yes, it looks like we are buying him. Negotiations are currently underway,” a source at Chippa told KickOff.com.
The Zimbabwean hitman bagged 17 goals in 2014/15 for Cosmos in the second tier.