Zim in sixth straight day without Covid-19 death

Xinhua

Zimbabwe has not recorded a new case of COVID-19 death over the past six days, its longest period since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care released on Friday, the country last reported COVID-19 related deaths on Sept. 11, when the toll reached 224.

As of Thursday this week, the country had 7,633 cases, 5,841 recoveries, and 1,568 active cases.

Most of the deaths, accounting for 68 percent, are occurring in the age range of 40 to 80 years, according to the ministry.

The national recovery rate from the disease stands at 77 percent.

Zimbabwe has reopened most sectors of its economy following five months of closure due to the pandemic.

The government, however, continues to urge the public to remain cautious as the threat of the disease remains.