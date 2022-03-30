Zim International Jordan Zemura Tops Bournemouth’s Best Points Per Match Record

Spread This News

By dorset.live

To get a fair and accurate sample size, we are measuring every player’s points-per-game average for those who have started at least five matches.

Otherwise, Kieffer Moore and James Hill would obviously win and the whole thing would be just one big anti-climax. Both have come on only once and both in Bournemouth victories.

So, let us begin.

Jordan Zemura, the young, buccaneering full back, has had a transformative effect on the left-hand side, despite being in his first full season in men’s football. The Zimbabwe International has featured 27 times this season, starting 26 games. He boasts the best points-per-game ratio of any Cherries player over five starts, with Bournemouth averaging 2.33 points per match.

During that time, the team have had a positive goal difference of +28, scoring 44 and conceding just 15 goals.

Adam Smith is the next best on the list, with his average points-per-game total of 2.30 from 10 matches perhaps underlining why Scott Parker has been so keen to include him in the starting lineup when he’s been available.

While Todd Cantwell’s impact has been scant in regards to goalscoring and assists metrics, the Norwich loanee’s arrival has coincided with an upturn in results. In the eight times Cantwell’s featured, Bournemouth have recorded a points-per-game total of 2.13, conceding just four goals and scoring 10.

Jefferson Lerma (2.12), Philip Billing (2.10) and Lloyd Kelly (2.03) all rank impressively, given the number of games they’ve played ultimately plateauing their respective averages.

The two players who have accumulated the most minutes are Mark Travers and Dominic Solanke, with the latter figuring in every single league game to date. Travers’ 35 matches have seen a points-per-game average of 1.94 and may have been discernibly lower had it not been for his consistent excellence throughout the season. Solanke, meanwhile, scores slightly lower at 1.92 points per game.

Bournemouth player’s points-per-game record:

1. Jordan Zemura, 27 games = 2.33

2. Adam Smith, 10 games = 2.30

3. Todd Cantwell, 8 games = 2.13

4. Jefferson Lerma, 25 games = 2.12

5. Philip Billing, 30 games = 2.10

6. Ben Pearson, 20 games = 2.05

7. Lloyd Kelly, 31 games = 2.03

8. Nat Phillips, 7 games = 2.00

9. Mark Travers, 35 games = 1.94

10. Jamal Lowe, 27 games = 1.93

11. Dominic Solanke, 36 games = 1.92

11= Gavin Kilkenny, 13 games = 1.92

13. Gary Cahill, 22 games = 1.91

14. Jaidon Anthony, 35 games = 1.89