Zim international Khama Billiat on pressure at Kaizer Chiefs

By KickOff.com

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat says the pressure at the club is good because it means he will never relax.

Billiat made the big move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Amakhosi, arguably the most talked about transfer during the last window, and he has without a doubt been the club’s best player, with nine goals and as many assists in all competitions.

Billiat’s performances have, at times, been overshadowed by Amakhosi’s inconsistent results, which have already seen the club missing out on two major knockout competitions this season.

Billiat won everything but the MTN8 during his time at Sundowns, but is at a club where pressure is a lot more intense due to the barren run of nearly four seasons now.