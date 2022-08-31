Zim judge among top African jurists observing Kenyan presidential election challenge

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende I Chief Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN judge, Moses Chinhengo, who serves on the ad hoc Court of Appeal of Lesotho, is part of the high-level panel of African jurists observing the ongoing 2022 presidential election petition, whose pre-trial kicked off

Tuesday.

The petition is challenging results of August 9 elections that declared Vice President William Ruto the winner.

Nine candidates, including five-time loser Raila Odinga approached the Supreme Court disputing the outcome.

The court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential poll.

The Trial Observation Mission is made up of Lillian Tibatemwa-Ekirikubinza of Uganda, Ivy Kamanga of Malawi’s Supreme Court of Appeal, Henry Boissie Mbha Electoral Court of South Africa president and headed by retired Chief

Justice of Tanzania Mohammed Chande Othman.

Africa Judges and Jurists Forum (AJJF) secretary general, Martin Okumu Masiga, described Chinhengo’s addition to the panelists as a blessing.

“The involvement of Chinhengo is a boon for the mission. He has a wealth of judicial experience spanning a number of countries in the region, including Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Namibia,” said Masiga.

“His previous experience monitoring the 2013 and 2017, presidential election petitions in Kenya would bring added value to the mission.”

Chinhengo helped draft the new Constitution of Zimbabwean.

AJJF is a pan African network of judges and jurists committed to promoting the rule of law and development on the continent.

The platform provides legal expertise to governments, inter-governmental organisations, donor agencies, private sector and civil society organisations (CSOs).