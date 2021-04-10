Zim Man (40) Remanded In Custody In Botswana For Raping Niece (6)

Spread This News











FRANCISTOWN: A 40-year-old Zimbabwean man has appeared in court here facing charges of allegedly raping his six-year-old niece.

The man, who cannot be named for ethical and legal reasons, allegedly raped his niece on January 29, 2021 at Coloured location.

Information released in court states that the child’s mother left the child at home with her brother, but upon her return 30 minutes later, she found that the child was not feeling well and was having excruciating pain in her genitals.

The mother then asked her child what happened to her.

In response, the child told her mother that her uncle had sexually assaulted her and thereafter the matter was reported to the police.

The prosecutor Koziba Nthanga informed the court that the medical report shows that the child had blood on her genitals, which suggests that her uncle might have raped her.

Nthanga made an application for the accused to be remanded in custody because he was also in Botswana illegally.

She also said that since the accused and the child stay about 300 metres apart in the same locality, there was a high possibility that the accused may continue to sexually assault her.

Magistrate Game Mooketsi asked the prosecution to expedite the investigation and involve social workers so that trial may begin quickly before the child forgets details of what might have happened to her.

The accused made an application for bail saying that there was no way he could have raped his niece. Ruling on the bail application will be delivered on April 19.