Zim Man Arrested In SA For Selling Fake Driver’s Licences

SABC

A Zimbabwean national has been sentenced to five years behind bars at the Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court near Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, for fraudulently manufacturing, issuing and selling Zimbabwean and South African drivers licenses as well as asylum seeker temporary permits and passports.

The 30-year-old was arrested in 2019 and found guilty of fraud and contravening the Immigration Act.

Maguve Mapuvire charged between R 1000 and R2500 for the fraudulent documents.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi, says Mapuvire will serve an effective five years direct imprisonment.

“Mapuvire was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment of which three years is suspended for the period of five years, he will serve an effective five years direct imprisonment without an option of a fine,” says Mnisi.

In 2017, three people were arrested following a swoop on an internet café in the Johannesburg CBD.

Fake license disks, as well as government payslips, were among the items seized.

It was a joint operation between the National Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Police’s Special Task Team.

In 2015, a Home Affairs official was arrested in Durban for allegedly selling a fraudulent South African ID to a foreign national.