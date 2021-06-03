Zim Man Jailed 15 Years For Killing Ex-Wife, Dies In UK Prison

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN man, Godfrey Muzhuzha (50), who was jailed in the United Kingdom in 2005 for killing his former wife Judith Muzhuzha, has died just before his release from prison.

Muzhuzha had served a 15-year jail term in Hemel Hempsted but died two weeks before his release from an unknown ailment.

His relatives have set up a GoFundMe appeal to repatriate his body back to Zimbabwe.

“Hi there my name is Jane Mutukwa I am trying to help repatriate the remains of my late nephew Godfrey Muzhuzha who sadly suddenly passed away on 3 May 2021 just before his release from prison,” a post on page says.

Mutukwa is an aunt to the late Muzhuzha.

“His immediate family members are in Zimbabwe and are unable to raise the funds required to repatriate his body back home.

“We are aiming to send the body in the next few weeks preferably 12 June 2021. Your support towards contributing to this good will be highly appreciated, Thank You in advance and may God richly bless you,” said Mutukwa.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-to-repatriate-the-remains-of-godfrey-muzhuzha

During trial, the couple’s two daughters aged seven and 11 years then, told a court of the moment they saw their father stab their mother to death.

Muzhuzha knifed his ex-wife Judith, who was 31 at the time, nine times with “considerable force”, one wound severing her windpipe, after finding photos of her with a boyfriend.

In a video interview, the seven-year-old told detectives: “I started shouting, ‘Stop it’ but he kept carrying on. I think he had something sharp because my mum was bleeding everywhere. It looked a bit like my mum was dead. I saw blood on the curtain, on the mat and on the floor.”

In her interview the 11-year-old said: “My mum was just dying, bleeding to death…Then my dad ran off. My mum was lying on the grass.”

Muzhuzha was arrested on the following day but claimed Judith attacked him. He told police he picked up something from the sofa to defend himself and she was injured accidentally when they fell over.