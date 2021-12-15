Zim Migrates To E-Passport

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE registrar general’s office will, from 2023, cease the issuance of hard copy passports after the introduction of an electronically readable passport (e-passport).

In a Statutory Instrument (SI) 273 of 2021. Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said the current type of passport issued before the date of operation of the new regulations will cease to be acceptable internationally by December 31, 2023 and will therefore need to be replaced by e-passports in terms of these regulations.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister has in terms of section 22 of the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act (Chapter 4:01), made the following regulations: – These regulations may be cited as the Citizenship Act (Passport Fees) Regulations, 2021.12.14,” Kazembe said.

“The minister hereby notifies that henceforth the government of Zimbabwe will cease the issuance of the current type of passports and is in place thereof will be issuing electronically readable passports (e-passports) whose charges are as specified in the schedule.”

“The current type of passports, issued before the date of operation of these regulations, will cease to be acceptable internationally by the 31st of December 2023, and will therefore need to be replaced by e-passports in terms of these regulations. The citizenship (passport fees) regulations, 2021, published in Statutory Instrument 201 of 2021, are hereby repealed,” the SI reads.

According to the minister, the new ordinary e-passport will cost US$100 and the emergency or express-e-passport will be charged at US$200.

A normal fee of US$20 shall be charged for every passport application fee processed at any CBZ Bank Branch countrywide.

The government says the introduction of the e-passport in partnership with Garsu Pasaulis (GP), resonates with global best practices and is part of its efforts to enhance immigration security.