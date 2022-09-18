Zim milk output reaches 59, 01 million litres, still lower than demand

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE’s milk output has reached 59, 01 million on the back of increased activity in the dairy farming sector, Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited (DZL) has reported.

The details are contained in DZL’s half year performance report for the period ended June 30, 2022.

“According to latest figures from the Ministry of Agriculture’s dairy services department, the country’s milk output in the first eight months of 2022 rose 17% to 59, 01 million litres from the 50, 62 million litres recorded in the same period last year,” the report said.

However, market watchers still believe that more needs to be done considering that Zimbabwe’s annual milk demand stands at 120 million litres per year.

Trade sources estimate that the value of milk and cream imports concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter to

Zimbabwe totalled US$ 9 million in 2020.

The top sources from where the product is imported from South Africa with a share of 46% US$4,18 million, Ireland and Belgium.

From the mid-90s, the dairy cattle herd decreased due to recurrent droughts, economic contraction, and the land reform programme that

disrupted large-scale dairy operations responsible for 95% of the national milk pool.

Official records confirm that capacity for the processing of the product with a quantity of 400 million litres per annum.

Meanwhile, DZL said during the reporting period, the entity’s demand for products remained firm across all categories.

Overall sales volumes for the period grew 11% ahead of the same period last year. 40% of the total sales volume was sold in foreign currency, with 8% going into the export markets and 32% through the domestic market.

Liquid milks’ contribution to total volume was 28%, Foods 10% and Beverages 62%.