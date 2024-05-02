Zim millers file criminal charges against activist Rutendo Matinyarare over claims products cause cancer, HIV 

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has filed criminal charges against activist Rutendo Matinyarare after he allegedly made “false and malicious” claims that its products cause cancer.

During a press briefing held today in Harare, GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said the board had obtained a High Court order compelling Matinyarare to delete social media posts with the allegations.

The posts have however not been pulled down.

“We refuse to be cyberbullied. GMAZ will stand and fall with its members.

“We are ready to exchange arguments with him in Court and will be embarking on massive litigation.

“This morning, we have filed criminal charges against him. Our lawyers carrying the watch-in-brief will give you more details,” said Musarara.

He further rubbished Matinyarare’s claims as a mere ploy to gain followers on social media platforms.

Added Musarara, “Regrettably, the company has received attacks by one Rutendo Matinyarare making bizarre, false and malicious allegations that its products cause cancer, HIV and AIDS.. etc GMAZ, acting in terms of section 85 of the Zimbabwe constitution, approached the High Court and obtained an order compelling Matinyarare to desist from making those sentiments and pull down the same from his social media pages.

“Matinyarare remains truant and in contempt of the court order as he seeks to demonstrate juvenile bravado in exchange for gaining followers.”