Zim Mining companies feel pinch of Ukraine/Russia War 

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MINING companies in Zimbabwe have started feeling effects of the Ukraine/Russia war as they are now failing to access critical mining inputs sourced from the two warring countries.

Speaking at the 2022 Mining Industry Suppliers Forum in Bulawayo Tuesday, permanent secretary in the ministry of mines, Onesimo Moyo said the conflict in Ukraine had exposed government’s unpreparedness in achieving self –sustainability in the supply of critical mining equipment.

“The effects of the European disturbances between Russia and Ukraine had exposed the state of unpreparedness by our country to achieve self-sustainability in terms of supply of critical inputs to the mining industry,” said Moyo in a speech delivered on his behalf by the ministry’s chief extractive metallurgist, Malcom Mazemo.

“Although endowed with immense potential for oil and gas, the country lags behind in the exploration and exploitation of this key resource. Our local manufacturing industry is falling short to adequately supply critical components for the productive sectors.

“Suppliers and mining companies are therefore urged to come up with smart synergies, where businesses invest not only in downstream industries but upstream industries as well.”

Moyo also bemoaned inflation, which he said has also adversely affected the mining industry.

“Inflationary pressures targeting prices of goods and services impact negatively on the mining industry and the challenges affecting the suppliers, not only in the mining industry but the entire economy.

“Suppliers are further constrained in terms of access to foreign currency and limited availability of funding from the local financial sector. This is additionally compounded by the low uptake of locally produced manufactured products by mining companies and the industry. This is mainly a result of low-quality standards cited by end users of such products,” he added.

Moyo also said Covid -19 had disrupted the global value chains in the mining sector.

“Suppliers have been battling with Covid-19 travel restrictions which disrupted global value chains, and sourcing of key inputs to the mining industry has been a major setback. Although the aftermath of the pandemic is still being felt today, measures implemented to contain the pandemic have improved the situation significantly,” he said.

Moyo revealed that government is implementing several strategies in the mining industry, which include promoting mineral exploration, the opening of new mines, resuscitation of dormant mines, expansion of existing mines’ processing capacity, incentivising companies to embark on mineral beneficiation, value addition and improving the mining title management system by operationalising the computerised mining cadaster.

The mining supply indaba was attended by government officials, mining executives and Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe representatives.