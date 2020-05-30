Zim MPs struggle with gadgets in new parly virtual system

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWEAN MPs Thursday reported challenges in logging on to parliament’s server so they could contribute to debates under the house’s newly introduced virtual system.

Parliament this week moved to introduce the technology to allow MPs to participate in house proceedings online as part of measures to comply with the recommended social distancing aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus among legislators.

Under the new measures, MPs would take turns to be in the legislative chamber with the rest who cannot be accommodated there being made to follow proceedings from parts of the building such as the dining room and the Senate chamber to avoid close contact among MPs.

However, some MPs are yet to log on to the technology due to some technical hitches that have been encountered in the roll out of the system.

Zanu PF MP Ndiweni alerted Speaker Jacob Mudenda Thursday about logging on challenges.

Mudenda promised the challenges raised were being looked into, with the server expected to be functional when business resumes next week Tuesday.

After government purchased iPads for MPs, most are yet to be able to use them.

The Speaker urged members to go to the IT department for assistance.

Meanwhile, during proceedings on Thursday, Mudenda struggled to make sure members were adhering to WHO guidelines as most of those who made contributions failed to wear masks correctly.

Some would even remove the masks as soon as they stood up to make their contributions.

“Please before you say anything Honourable, may you please wear your mask correctly,” the Speaker kept on reminding the MPs.