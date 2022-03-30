Zim Mum Recalls Day She Arrived in Ireland: He banged our passports down and said ‘Not you people again’

Spread This News

By irishtimes.com

When Donnah Vuma and her three children arrived in Dublin Airport on an August afternoon in 2014 they were dressed in light summer clothes. The family had travelled from South Africa via Dubai and were exhausted. The children were hungry, confused and cold.

When the immigration official at Dublin Airport asked for the family’s documents, Vuma handed over the fake South African passports she had purchased to get out of the country quickly. When asked how long she planned to stay in Ireland, she honestly answered, “I don’t know, I’m hoping you can help me, we need protection.

“It was horrific from that moment,” Vuma recalls. “He banged the four passports down on the counter and said ‘For God’s sake, not you people again.’ They were his exact words, I was totally taken aback. I explained we were from Zimbabwe and that we were under threat but said I wasn’t comfortable discussing the details at the immigration counter.

I just needed to get very far from there so we could feel safe

“He told me ‘that’s the problem with you people, you come here and try to confuse the system’.” Vuma and her children were then referred on to a different official who calmly took the family’s details. About five hours later, they were brought to the Balseskin Reception Centre in Fingal.

“I still have a lot of pain thinking about that day, I feel shame and embarrassment. My children shouldn’t have experienced that. I kept trying to shield them from hearing what was going on and seeing this man in a position of authority be so aggressive.”

Vuma is speaking to me via Zoom from her home in Limerick. Her eldest daughter is nearly 18 and will be sitting the Leaving Cert this year. The next two are 13 and 12 and the youngest is 20 months old. The family was granted leave to remain in 2021 after seven years in the international protection system, most of which was spent living in the Knockalisheen Direct Provision Centre in Co Clare.

Born and brought up in the Zimbabwean city of Bulawayo , Vuma was working in sales and marketing management when she decided she needed to leave the country. She says she had spoken out against the ruling Zanu-PF party and other individuals in positions of power and felt her safety was under threat. She also needed to get away from her partner, she adds.