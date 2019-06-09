Zim murder suspect, girlfriend nabbed for Mbanje peddling in Botswana

By Staff Reporter

A Zimbabwean murder suspect and his girlfriend were arrested in Gaborone, Botswana Thursday after they were found with 50 sachets of mbanje they were peddling at a bus rank.

Reports from Botswana say Bloodwell Muchabaiwa (40) and his partner, Nomsa Mamboininga (44) were nabbed at the Gaborone Bus Rank selling the illegal drugs.

Muchabaiwa is facing separate murder and robbery charges in that country and is out of custody on bail while Mamboininga is living illegally in Botswana.

Police said Mamboininga was disguising herself as a street vendor at the bus rank while her core business was hawking mbanje.

“On top of her table, she had bottles of sour milk filled with dagga. Passing by, one would think she was selling madila (sour milk) whilst the bottles contained dagga,” the police said.

“We suspect the two (Muchabaiwa and Mamboininga) had been running the business for some time and investigations will establish the source of the business.”

The two are expected to appear in court soon.

Muchabaiwa is reported to be on bail for murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of male student in that country last year.

Meanwhile, another Zimbabwean man has been remanded in custody in Francistown, Botswana after he was arrested and brought to court facing charges of illegally mining gold in the neighbouring country.

The state is accusing Nduna Chuma (38) of illegally mining gold at Rainbow Mine in the Northeastern region of Botswana.

“My plea in this matter is reserved to allow the prosecution to finalise its investigations. The accused also entered Botswana illegally and may abscond from trial if he is granted bail,” Chilume Mpena, appearing for the state told the magistrate.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled their country in search of a better life as the country’s political and economic situation has been on a decline for the past 20 years. This has forced some to engage in illegal activities in order to survive.