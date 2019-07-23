Zim netball official disappears in London

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s delegation to the just ended Vitality Netball World Cup was thrown into disarray, Tuesday after a shadowy member of the management team disappeared amid suspicion he was set to seek asylum.

The Gems at the national netball team is known, gate-crashed the World Cup ranked 13th and captured the imagination of the world by finishing a credible eighth after wins over Northern Ireland, Barbados and Sri Lanka.

Reports from London indicated the team is expected to leave the British capital tonight for Harare where a heroes’ welcome is anticipated given their exploits at the tournament.

The team member is reported to have slipped into the delegation because he is related to one of the Zimbabwe Netball Association executive members.

“The guy has disappeared from our base and is nowhere to be found. He was actually a surprise delegate here as he is not even an executive member of the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina).

“He only came by because he is a younger brother to one of the executive committee members. It turns out he just wanted to get a United Kingdom visa using netball and Zina officials knew that. Authorities here have been informed,” sources said.

A named Zimbabwean journalist based in the United Kingdom at some point was reported to have tried to convince the national netball players to abandon the tournament and seek refuge in the former colonial master.

He was later reported to police for harassment before he was given a warning by officials in Liverpool.