Zim Perm Sec appointed to UN secretary general’s advisory panel

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

Local government minister permanent secretary Zvinechimwe Churu has been appointed to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Advisory Group by United Nations secretary general António Guterres.

Churu was one of the eight new members of the panel which provides policy guidance and advice on the use of CERF funds to the Secretary-General.

Other new appointees of the 20-member which will serve a single three-year term were drawn from countries such as Ecuador, Germany, Libya, Netherlands, Norway and Saudi Arabia.

Since 2006, CERF has disbursed some US$7.5 billion for life-saving assistance in more than 111 countries and territories.

“So far this year, the Fund has allocated $559 million to support humanitarian operations in 37 countries,” the UN said in a statement.

“CERF has a proven track record of providing time-critical funding for life-saving humanitarian assistance in crises across the globe.

“In 2016, the General Assembly endorsed an annual funding target of $1 billion, which is critical for the global humanitarian system as it strives to meet growing needs.”