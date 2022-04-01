Zim Quartet To Showcase at Italian Exhibition

Spread This News

By Newsday

THE Pavilion of Zimbabwe exhibition I Did Not Leave a Sign Here? is set to open on April 23 at the 59th edition of the International Art Exhibition — La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy.

The event that happens every two years is considered to be one of the most important in the arts world with a longstanding history and proven quality visual artworks.

The exhibition titled I Did Not Leave a Sign Here? is curated by National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) deputy director Fadzai Veronica Muchemwa, while gallery executive director Raphael Chikukwa is the commissioner of the Pavilion.

Muchemwa, in a statement, said the exhibition would have highly amphibious perspectives, tales of the dispersion, migration and the animated livelihood of being Zimbabwean, while governed by invisible threats take centre stage in this exposition.

“The exhibition seeks to embrace different realms of knowledge and ways of knowing, recalling scientific and technical minds who rebelled against the cultic centres of faith. Brought in a new age through remembering how the 20th century disaster demonstrated that science and technology are not infallible, after all, and that modern faith in the objective ideal is an illusion,” she said.

“The osmosed worlds of reality and technology in the face of new technological innovations, juxtaposed with the ubiquity of mortality in the face of a global pandemic, are ever eviscerated through the exhibiting quartet’s expressions.”

She said the exhibition would be located on the ground floor of Santa Maria della Pieta and open from 10am to 6pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

“In accordance with World Health Organisation guidelines on Covid-19, vaccination cards will be required upon entrance to the Pavilion,” she said.