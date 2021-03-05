Zim Records 44 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 44 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to authorities, the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 32 today from 31 the previous day.

All are local cases.

As of 3 March 2021, at 1500hrs, there were 146 hospitalised cases; Asymptomatic 65, mild to moderate 59, severe 16 and 6 in Intensive Care Units.

Some 240 new recoveries were reported:

The national recovery rate stands at 92.8% and active cases go down to 1 108 today.

As of 4 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 223 cumulative cases while there were 33 632 recoveries and 1 483 deaths.

Meanwhile, 2 688 frontline workers were vaccinated Thursday bringing cumulative vaccinated personnel to 30 658 since the start of the inoculation process.